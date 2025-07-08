Trek Financial LLC Invests $3.24 Million in ProShares UltraShort Energy (NYSEARCA:DUG)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Energy (NYSEARCA:DUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of ProShares UltraShort Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Energy alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Energy Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUG traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,888. ProShares UltraShort Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

About ProShares UltraShort Energy

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Energy (NYSEARCA:DUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.