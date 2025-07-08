Guggenheim Cuts Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $17.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Guggenheim from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Portillo’s in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W downgraded Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Portillo’s stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. 51,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $892.83 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Berkshire Partners Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Portillo’s by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 752,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 372,801 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,489,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 675.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,070,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 932,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

