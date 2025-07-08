Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.32% of Dell Technologies worth $197,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $123.26. 388,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $150.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.