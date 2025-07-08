Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.88 Million (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $8.83 thousand worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,760.68 or 0.99863323 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 11,695,074 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 11,695,139.55007664. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.57447865 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

