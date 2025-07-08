69,044 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,299,000 after buying an additional 419,096 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,748,000 after buying an additional 1,216,362 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,678,000 after buying an additional 514,078 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

