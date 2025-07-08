M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,393 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $97,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

