49 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $662,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.