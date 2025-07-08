Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.29 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $17.07 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,760.68 or 0.99863323 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Sweat Economy Token Profile
Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,015,871,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,604,556,205 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is swe.at.
Sweat Economy Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars.
