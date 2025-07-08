National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Critical Comparison

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for National Research and Verisk Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 0.00 Verisk Analytics 1 6 3 0 2.20

Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $302.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.32%. Given Verisk Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than National Research.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

National Research has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

National Research pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Verisk Analytics pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. National Research pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verisk Analytics pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Research and Verisk Analytics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $143.06 million 2.65 $24.78 million $1.03 16.13 Verisk Analytics $2.88 billion 14.88 $958.20 million $6.83 44.87

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than National Research. National Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 17.14% 71.33% 18.67% Verisk Analytics 33.13% 396.08% 20.50%

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats National Research on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty. The company also offers marketing solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. In addition, it provides experience solutions, such as patient experience, employee engagement, health risk assessments, care transition, and improvement tools. Further, the company provides reputation solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share a picture of their organization and ensure that timely and relevant content informs consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments. The company also provides life insurance solutions for transforming current workflows in life insurance underwriting, claim insights, policy administration, unclaimed property/equity, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling; Marketing Solutions, such as compliant, real-time decisioning, profitability, and risk assessment for inbound consumer interactions; and international underwriting and claims solutions. In addition, it offers claims insurance solutions, which provides analytics in fraud detection, compliance reporting, subrogation liability assessment, litigation, and repair cost estimation and valuation solutions; and casualty solutions, such as compliance, casualty claims decision support, and workflow automation solutions. Further, the company supplies software to the specialty insurance market. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

