XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $121.15 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $121.15 million and $6.71 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00002540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00001973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00895401 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $7,220,842.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.