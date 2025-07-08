Reviewing Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NVIDIA and Texas Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 1 4 34 3 2.93 Texas Instruments 4 16 9 2 2.29

NVIDIA presently has a consensus target price of $176.47, suggesting a potential upside of 10.74%. Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $194.41, suggesting a potential downside of 9.67%. Given NVIDIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $130.50 billion 29.80 $72.88 billion $3.10 51.40 Texas Instruments $15.64 billion 12.50 $4.80 billion $5.27 40.84

This table compares NVIDIA and Texas Instruments”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Instruments. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NVIDIA has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $5.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. NVIDIA pays out 1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Instruments pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NVIDIA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Texas Instruments has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Texas Instruments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 51.69% 105.09% 72.19% Texas Instruments 30.36% 28.75% 13.96%

Summary

NVIDIA beats Texas Instruments on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications. The Compute & Networking segment comprises Data Center computing platforms and end-to-end networking platforms, including Quantum for InfiniBand and Spectrum for Ethernet; NVIDIA DRIVE automated-driving platform and automotive development agreements; Jetson robotics and other embedded platforms; NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software; and DGX Cloud software and services. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive markets. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system integrators and distributors, independent software vendors, cloud service providers, consumer internet companies, add-in board manufacturers, distributors, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and logic and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. It provides DLP products primarily for use in project high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

