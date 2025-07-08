Navalign LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Navalign LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

