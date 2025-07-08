OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,018,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 57,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BIV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 72,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

