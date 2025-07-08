Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,541 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,750,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,136,000 after buying an additional 2,553,554 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,087,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 809,106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VGSH stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1944 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

