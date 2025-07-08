Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 678,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Moody’s worth $315,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $502.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.94. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.