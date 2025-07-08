General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at CLSA

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,321,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,889,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in General Motors by 305.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,037 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

