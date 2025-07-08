49 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

49 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 257,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.4% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64,254.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.98. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

