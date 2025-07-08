Exane Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,013 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises about 11.3% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $19,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in CRH by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after buying an additional 4,687,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,163,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,624,719,000 after purchasing an additional 145,101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CRH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,830,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,818,000 after purchasing an additional 221,038 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.