iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after buying an additional 3,689,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after buying an additional 932,713 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,050,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,106,000 after buying an additional 889,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,411,000 after buying an additional 679,471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

