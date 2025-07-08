Callan Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14,268.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,858,000 after buying an additional 1,651,608 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after buying an additional 779,054 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,322,000 after acquiring an additional 625,008 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,027,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,454,000 after acquiring an additional 585,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.55. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

