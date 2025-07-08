Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 75,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $241.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price target on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.31.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

