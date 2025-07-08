Aurelius Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $278.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.19.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

