Highview Capital Management LLC DE Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.66.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

