Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Boosted by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for about 2.5% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.26.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

