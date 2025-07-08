Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,892 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 1.7% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.23% of Marvell Technology worth $1,188,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of -125.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.24.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248.60. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,431.50. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

