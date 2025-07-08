Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,528 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 746.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.