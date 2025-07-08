TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI) Holdings Raised by Palisades Investment Partners LLC

Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.08% of TSS worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TSS during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TSS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TSS during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TSS during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TSS during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

NASDAQ:TSSI opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $724.58 million, a P/E ratio of 80.45 and a beta of 1.66. TSS Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 121.89% and a net margin of 3.87%.

In other TSS news, SVP Kieran Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 318,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,000. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered TSS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

