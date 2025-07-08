Critical Comparison: Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) & Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and Intuitive Machines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica 1 1 3 2 2.86 Intuitive Machines 1 2 6 0 2.56

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica currently has a consensus price target of $50.40, indicating a potential downside of 16.12%. Intuitive Machines has a consensus price target of $16.06, indicating a potential upside of 52.11%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $6.39 billion 1.73 $352.50 million $2.16 27.82 Intuitive Machines $228.00 million 8.27 -$283.41 million ($2.73) -3.87

This table compares Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and Intuitive Machines”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica 6.02% 16.43% 4.76% Intuitive Machines -91.15% N/A -6.29%

Summary

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica beats Intuitive Machines on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft; and offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems, and cyber security solutions, as well as information and communications systems comprising command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. This segment also leases Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support services; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircraft; and aircraft components and engines. This segment also supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment engages in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal. It also provides lunar data services, comprising Lunar data network, lunar south pole and far-side coverage, lunar positioning services, data relay, and data storage/caching. In addition, the company offers propulsion systems and navigation systems; engineering services contracts; lunar mobility vehicles, such as rovers and drones; power infrastructure that includes fission surface power; and human habitation systems. It serves its products to the U.S. government, commercial, and international customers. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

