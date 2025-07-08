Palisades Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Innodata accounts for approximately 6.8% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palisades Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Innodata worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innodata by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 1,718.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 892,663 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the first quarter worth about $28,548,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $16,713,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INOD opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on INOD shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

