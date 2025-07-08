Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,019,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Southern by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Southern by 11,230.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southern by 562.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Southern by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,208,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,794,000 after purchasing an additional 979,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

