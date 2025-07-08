TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,869,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,994,000 after purchasing an additional 554,388 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

