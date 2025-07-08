Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,311,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,016,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $425.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $428.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.66 and its 200 day moving average is $390.47. The company has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

