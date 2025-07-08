Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 4,292 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,291,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,128,000 after acquiring an additional 262,051 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 66.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 45.8% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 140,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.71.

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,540,070.44. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $274.18 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $277.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day moving average of $217.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

