Ninety One UK Ltd Has $268.12 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,619 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $268,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,816,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,123 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after acquiring an additional 429,953 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,251,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,999,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.13.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $434.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.68. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $438.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

