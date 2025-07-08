Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $253,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

LLY stock opened at $772.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $732.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

