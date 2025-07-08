Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 7,221 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 246.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after buying an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 495.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

NYSE C opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

