Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

