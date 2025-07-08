CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $13.15 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

