Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 103 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,034.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,005.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $961.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,636. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

