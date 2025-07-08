SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Has $38.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,011,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,283,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

