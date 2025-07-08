BXM Wealth LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

BXM Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,617,000 after buying an additional 293,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $608,481,000 after buying an additional 183,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CVS Health by 248.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 282,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 201,120 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

