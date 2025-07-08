Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $29.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $709,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $50.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

