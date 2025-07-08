Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by BXM Wealth LLC

BXM Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

KTOS opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 344.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 7,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $250,413.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,396,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,899,600.83. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 15,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $515,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 384,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,214,990.04. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,572 shares of company stock worth $5,373,706 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.