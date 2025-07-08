Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 11,889 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $438.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $442.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

