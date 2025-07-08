Palisades Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Badger Meter makes up approximately 3.3% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of BMI opened at $238.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.12. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $256.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.