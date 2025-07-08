4,212 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Acquired by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

