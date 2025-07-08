OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Has $753,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $177.11 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

