Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) is OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of VCRB opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2877 dividend. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

