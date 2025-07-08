OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Sells 1,621 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $42.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

