OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Makes New $316,000 Investment in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Centene by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

